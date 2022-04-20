Obituary Terry George Theberge

PEMBROKE- Terry George Theberge, age 72, of Pembroke, NH, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. "Tee" enjoyed watching sports, reading newspapers, listening to music, golfing and spending time with his family.
Terry was born on April 15, 1950 in Berlin, NH to Elmer Theberge and Mary Migetz Theberge.Growing up in the Elm Street area of Berlin, Terry enjoyed playing sports with his friends and could often be found at the Community Center.
Tee worked at a number of places in Berlin, NH including Converse, as a salesman for Silver Brothers and later worked for the Railroad. He also served as a basketball, soccer, and softball coach for the Berlin School District, ranging from elementary ages up to high school varsity.
He is survived by his daughter, Leigh Bickerstaff and grandson Nicholas of Bedford NH, son Kevin Theberge, daughter in-law Angela and grandson Theodore of Pembroke NH, and son Matthew Theberge of Berlin NH. He was predeceased by his parents Elmer and Mary Theberge, his children’s Mother, Paulette Theberge as well as his sisters, Bonnie York, Wendy Haskell, and Penny Morel. He had numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Calling Hours will be on Saturday, April 23rd from 1 to 3 p.m. in The Roan Family Funeral Home, 167 Main St in Pembroke. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Epsom Health Care Center Activities Fund, 901 Suncook Valley Hwy S, Epsom NH 03234. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.roanfamilyfuneral.com
