Obituary Susan Prowell Rothberg

Dedicated wife and mother with a heart of gold, of Bridgewater, N.J., Susan Prowell Rothberg, age 83, passed away suddenly at her home in Bridgewater on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Born in Revere Beach, Mass., Susan had been raised in Berlin, N.H., where she graduated from Berlin High School.
Shortly after graduating, Susan met the love of her life, Louis Nathan Rothberg, in 1954. They were married on Jan. 1, 1955. They moved to Plainfield, N.J.; later built a home in Watchung, N.J.; and in 1978, they moved to Bridgewater.
Susan played a major role in the growth and success of her husband Louis's excavating and paving business, L. N. Rothberg & Son Inc., early on as the bookkeeper and then as a dedicated mother raising their family.
Early in her life, she enjoyed traveling with her sister and sister-in-law. Susan always loved going to the movies. She was an avid Yankees fan and would often attend home games with her daughter Karen.
Susan had a love of animals; especially her three cats. She will be remembered for her generous and loving personality; she truly had a heart of gold.
Susan was predeceased by her loving husband, Louis Nathan Rothberg, in 2009.
She is survived by her five children, John Rothberg and his wife Meg, Jill Rothberg-Patry and her husband Richard, Susan Jane Rothberg, Katie Gifford and her fiance Dr. Andrew Lischin and Karen Rothberg; six grandchildren, Amy Salamon and her husband Adam, Jack Rothberg, Molly Rothberg, Amanda Gifford and her fiance Ben, Elizabeth Gifford, and Kimberlee VanHouten and her fiance Thomas and one great-grandchild, Avery Salamon. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, loving friends and extended family.
A funeral service was held on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home followed immediately by the burial at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains, N.J.
A memorial donation may be made in her memory to the ASPCA or the Somerset Regional Animal Shelter.
