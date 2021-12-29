Obituary: Shirley Ellen Sgrulloni

Shirley Ellen Sgrulloni, 82, of Gorham, N.H., passed away on Dec. 23, 2021, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon, N.H. She was born on Feb. 9, 1939, in Elizabeth, N.J., the daughter of the late Patrick and Mary (Zrinsky) Dunn. She was raised in New Jersey, and moved to the Gorham area in 1973.
Shirley worked for Singer Sewing Machines in New Jersey, Bass Shoe, Caron Mockasin, Rita & Dan’s Variety Store, Wildcat Mountain, and most recently in the Delli at Walmart. She was a very hard worker. She loved bowling, playing bingo, scratch tickets, and spending time with her grandchildren. Family was so important to her. She was a member of Holy Family Church, and was active in the Dupont-Holmes Post 82 American Legion in Gorham.
Family includes her husband Darrell Sgrulloni of Gorham, N.H.; her two daughters Kim Labnon and husband Randy of Gorham, N.H., and Rita Premo and partner Nathan Alimandi of Berlin, N.H.; grandchildren: Casey Carder, Carrie Laflamme, Courtney Banzhoff and husband David, Christopher Laflamme, Miranda Tibbetts and husband Brandon, Ashley Premo and partner Russ Luciano, Kameron Premo and partner Brittany King, Shirley Weaver and husband Mike, Joseph Pinella, Jr., Ethan Sgrulloni, and Emily Sgrulloni; several great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law Elizabeth Pinella and Candy Malinowski and her husband Jay; her sister Geraldine Corley of N.J.; sister-in-law Heidi Legendre and husband Kenny of Gorham, N.H.; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Joseph Pinella, her step-son Darren Sgrulloni, and a grandson-in-law Christopher Carder.
A church service will be held in the spring. At Shirley’s request, there will be no calling hours. Donations in Shirley’s memory may be made to Holy Family Parish. For online guestbook, please visit bryantfuneralhome.net.
