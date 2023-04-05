Obituary: Roger Laflamme

Roger L. Laflamme, 85, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Friday March 31, 2023 at his home.
He was born in Berlin on Dec. 15, 1937, the son of the late Alphonse and Solange (Lacroix) Laflamme and was a lifelong resident.
Roger L. Laflamme, 85, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Friday March 31, 2023 at his home.
He was born in Berlin on Dec. 15, 1937, the son of the late Alphonse and Solange (Lacroix) Laflamme and was a lifelong resident.
He had been employed as a truck driver for Manchester Wholesale and was a member of Good Shepherd Parish. Roger enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, hockey, baseball and gambling. He was an avid Boston sports fan. His greatest joy was his family.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Karen M. (Harris) Laflamme of Berlin; his children James Laflamme (Barbara) of Berlin, Lisa Ramsey (Gary) of Berlin, Judi Thibeault (David) of Rocklin, Calif., Alan Laflamme (Connie) of Honolulu, Hawaii and Gail Yourison (Mark) of Berlin; daughter-in-law Karen Laflamme of Berlin; 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a sister Noella Morin (Joe) of Brooksville, Fla.; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his son John Peter Laflamme, his brothers Robert Laflamme (Elsie), Normand Laflamme, Richard Laflamme, his sisters Alice Laflamme and Helen Laflamme and a brother-in-law John Harris.
A funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin with interment following in St. Kieran Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Donations in his memory may be made to Salve Regina Academy c/o: 151 Emery Street, Berlin, NH 03570 or to a charity of one's choice. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Berlin Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.