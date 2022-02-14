With heavy hearts and extreme sadness, we announce the unexpected passing of Rochelle Alice Nolet Alonzi.
Rochelle (Mème) was a bright spark in this world and has only just begun to be missed. Like the wind changing direction, Rochelle’s journey in life changed, too, on the evening of Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Rochelle started her life’s journey in December of 1940 in the White Mountains of New Hampshire and was predeceased by both her parents Roland and Rosa Nolet.
Rochelle was always beyond passionate about her family and celebrated them daily. She is survived by her best friend/love of her life Joseph A. Alonzi whom she married in 1965. The two remained side by side for the next 56 years.
With the arrival of their daughter in April of 1966, Amy Anderson (David) and then again, welcoming son Douglas Alonzi (Cynthia) in February of 1972 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., her family continued to grow.
Rochelle is also survived by her beloved younger brother Roland Nolet (Pam) of Broward, Fla.
Rochelle’s dynamic personality was best displayed when she spoke about the greatest joys in her eyes, her six grandchildren and again was fortunate in the last remaining four years with two great-grandchildren. One might think all that youth would be exhausting to keep up with, but Mème, (as she was called by her family), always kept pace while sharing a unique bond with each one of them.
The family will receive visitors Friday, Feb. 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Quattlebaum Funeral Home at 5411 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, Fla. A Mass of the Resurrection will be Saturday, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m. at St. Clare Catholic Church at 821 Prosperity Farms Road, North Palm Beach; the Most Rev. Fr. William O’Shea will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, family asks that you consider donating in Rochelle’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, The Lord’s Place — Food Distribution and/or The American Red Cross.
