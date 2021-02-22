Obituary: Robert S. Biggart

Robert S. Biggart, 56, of Milan, N.H., passed away suddenly in Milan.
He was born in Derry, N.H. on April 10, 1964, the son of Robert S. Biggart Sr. and Janet M. (Tremblay) Biggart and has been a resident of Milan, since the age of 5.
Robert was a Air Force veteran. He had been employed by the local paper mill for many years.
Other employment included Wausau Paper Co. in Groveton, N.H., and driving a truck. He enjoyed the outdoors, demolition derbies, tinkering in the garage, four-wheeling, his motorcycle and time spent with his grandchildren.
Members of the family include his wife Jeannette (Ball) Biggart of Milan, N.H.; two children, Sarah Biggart and Nathan Biggart, both of Milan; three grandchildren, Xavier, Connor, and Ethan Biggart; his mother Janet Biggart of Newton, N.H.; a brother Gary Biggart and wife Susan of Milan; two sisters, Jamie Burns and husband John of Warrensburg, Mo., and Nina Biggart and significant other Jasper Holt of Milan; many nieces, nephews and cousins, and aunts and uncles.
He was predeceased by his father Robert S. Biggart Sr.
There will be no calling hours or services. Arrangements are by the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, Berlin, N.H. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
