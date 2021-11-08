Richard G. Laflamme, 82, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Nov. 4, 2021.
He was born on Oct. 25, 1939, the son of the late George and Marguerite (Peabody) Laflamme.
Richard was the manager for the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
He loved bowling, and bowled a perfect score of 300, making it to the State Hall of Fame. He enjoyed puzzles, sudoku, word jumbles and anything that would challenge his mind.
He was a coach for Little League and Babe Ruth for many years, and loved helping children. He loved fishing, boating, and watching his grandkids diving off the docks.
His family includes his wife Jeannette (Gagnon) Laflamme of Berlin, N.H.; son Michael G. Laflamme and his wife Victoria of Dummer, N.H.; three grandchildren: Travis Laflamme of Dummer, N.H., Ashley Laflamme of North Carolina, and Heather Laflamme of North Carolina; as well as six great-grandchildren.
Richard was predeceased by his daughter Lisa Laflamme, and sister Beverly Morin.
There will be no funeral services at this time. Interment will take place at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Home in Berlin, N.H. For online condolences, go to bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.