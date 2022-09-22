Reverend Monsignor Eddy N. Bisson

On Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, the Rev. Monsignor Eddy N. Bisson was called to his rest and to the glory of the resurrection promised by the Lord. He was 82 years old. 

Monsignor Bisson was born on August 1, 1940, in Berlin and was ordained a priest on May 18, 1968, by the Most Rev. Ernest J. Primeau, S.T.D., at Saint Joseph Cathedral in Manchester. Bisson studied at Keene Teachers College, Keene, Saint Anselm College in Manchester, and Loyola University in Baltimore, Md. He completed his ecclesiastical studies at Saint Mary Seminary in Baltimore. On Feb. 13, 2013, Father Bisson was named “Chaplain to His Holiness” by Pope Benedict XVI with the title Monsignor. The monsignor served as associate pastor of the following parishes: Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Pittsfield; Saint Paul Parish, Franklin; Sainte Marie Parish, Manchester; Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, Litchfield; Saint Anthony Parish, Manchester; Saint Anne Parish, Berlin. He also served as administrator of Sainte Marie Parish. 

