On Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, the Rev. Monsignor Eddy N. Bisson was called to his rest and to the glory of the resurrection promised by the Lord. He was 82 years old.
Monsignor Bisson was born on August 1, 1940, in Berlin and was ordained a priest on May 18, 1968, by the Most Rev. Ernest J. Primeau, S.T.D., at Saint Joseph Cathedral in Manchester. Bisson studied at Keene Teachers College, Keene, Saint Anselm College in Manchester, and Loyola University in Baltimore, Md. He completed his ecclesiastical studies at Saint Mary Seminary in Baltimore. On Feb. 13, 2013, Father Bisson was named “Chaplain to His Holiness” by Pope Benedict XVI with the title Monsignor. The monsignor served as associate pastor of the following parishes: Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Pittsfield; Saint Paul Parish, Franklin; Sainte Marie Parish, Manchester; Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, Litchfield; Saint Anthony Parish, Manchester; Saint Anne Parish, Berlin. He also served as administrator of Sainte Marie Parish.
The monsignor was appointed pastor of the following parishes: Guardian Angel Parish, Berlin; Sacred Heart Parish, Marlborough; Saint Dennis Parish, Harrisville; Infant Jesus Parish, Nashua; Holy Family Parish, Gorham; Saint John the Baptist Parish, Manchester; Sacred Heart Parish, Laconia; Administrator of Saint Peter Parish, Farmington then pastor of Saint Peter Parish, Farmington; Saint Francis Xavier Parish, Nashua; Saint Timothy Parish, Bristol; and Temporary Administrator, Saint Matthew Parish, Plymouth and St. Agnes Parish, Ashland.
During his tenure as a senior priest, Bisson remained actively engaged in parish ministry by serving in many parishes as a temporary administrator. Among those were parishes in Plymouth, Tilton, Meredith, Wolfeboro, Nashua, Lakeport, Hampton, Farmington/Rochester, Pelham, Lincoln, Littleton, Newport/Sunapee, Sanbornville/Center Ossipee, Concord, Henniker/Hillsborough, North Conway and Belmont.
The monsignor was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Franklin; Assistant Deanery Director of Youth Activities in the Laconia Deanery; Judge of the Matrimonial Tribunal; Chaplain of the Daniel Webster Council, Boy Scouts of America; Diocesan Director of Scouting; member of the Diocesan Vocation Board; Dean of the Lakes Region Deanery and Chaplain of the Msgr. Sliney Assembly of the Knights of Columbus. Bisson was inducted into the Knights of the Holy Sepulchre in 2009 and received the honor of Knight Commander of the Holy Sepulchre in 2014.
On Thursday, Sept. 22 the Rite of Reception of the Body will take place at Saint Joseph Cathedral at 9 a.m. in Manchester. The monsignor will lie in repose in the church from 9 a.m. until the funeral mass. The Most Rev. Peter A. Libasci, Bishop of Manchester, will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Joseph Cathedral, Manchester at 11 a.m. The Rite of Committal will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Berlin.
The Lambert Funeral Home, 1799 Elm Street, Manchester, has care of the arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, visitlambertfuneralhome.com.
In keeping with the monsignor's wishes in lieu of mass requests or flowers, donations can be made to the Seminary Fund, the Clergy Fund or the Priests’ Retirement Fund of the Diocese of Manchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.