Phyllis L. Debonis of Berlin, N.H., passed away June 25, 2022, at the age of 88, surrounded by her family.
She was born and raised in Berlin, where she had many adventures hiking, biking and skiing on the White Mountains.
She was a graduate of Burdett College in Boston. She made a life for herself living on Commonwealth Avenue and a career working in trusts and finance at the law firm of Choate, Hall & Stewart.
She was an avid fan of the Patriots, Celtics, and Bruins and attended many of their games. She had a lifelong interest in finance and loved watching Maria Bartiromo’s broadcasts. Phyllis will be remembered for her loving and caring nature for others as well as the companionship for her younger sister Rita.
Upon retiring, Phyllis moved back to her family home in Berlin to be with her sister Rita, close to family and friends, and to enjoy skiing and hiking in the mountains.
Phyllis and her family were incredibly grateful for the many occasions when they received assistance from the Berlin Fire Department and the Berlin Police Department but she hated the state agencies. Her final months were with her family in Connecticut.
She had an amazing caregiver, Ophelia, who made her feel her best every day and cooked meals she loved. She loved the balloon bouquets and flowers her grandnieces were constantly bringing over and enjoyed the many visits from their dog, Antonia.
Phyllis would spend hours each day on the deck watching the wildlife. She regularly spotted turkeys, deer, bobcats, bears and birds. Phyllis really wanted to see a moose in Connecticut but none ever stopped by.
She was predeceased by her sisters Mary (Gagne) and Florence, and her brothers Tony (and wife Ethel) and Ralph (and wife Nancy).
She was survived by her sister Rita.
Phyllis will be buried alongside her parents, Frank and Annita.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, 345 Pleasant St., Berlin. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
