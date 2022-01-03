Obituary: Paul Lawrence Clark

Paul Lawrence Clark, 79, of Gorham, N.H., passed away on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Kirkwood Corners Assisted Living in Lee, N.H., after a period of failing health. He was born in Gorham on Aug. 19, 1942, the son of the late Edward Louis and Verna Alice (Rix) Clark and was a lifelong resident. He graduated Gorham High School and worked for Wildcat Mountain for several years, before beginning work at Mt. Washington for over 20 years. He loved to hunt, spending time at the family camp in Shelburne, and hiking the trails with his daughter.
Members of the family include his daughter Vickie Clark and Mon Ami’ David Blanchette of Errol, N.H.; son Russell Clark of San Diego, Calif.; granddaughter Morgan Rose Taylor and husband Robbie of Lincolnton, N.C.; brothers: George Clark of Shelburne, N.H.; nephews Shane Clark and Nathan Clark and Richard Clark and wife Cecile of Gorham, N.H.; niece Erica Clark McDonald and husband Scott, and nephew Jared Clark; a sister Barbara Brown and husband Jimmy of Merrimack, N.H.; nephews Doug Brown and Daniel Brown. He was predeceased by his wife Rose (Addario) Clark.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Jan. 7th, 2022 at 1 p.m., at the Bryant Funeral Home, 1 Promenade Street, Gorham. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will take place privately in the spring in the Lead Mine Cemetery in Shelburne. Donations in his memory may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
