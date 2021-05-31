Obituary: Normand R. J. Bergeron

Normand R. J. Bergeron of Berlin, N.H., passed away after a long illness on May 25, 2021, at the Concord Hospital in Concord, N.H.
He was born in Berlin, N.H., on Oct. 18, 1941. Normand was the son of Antoine and Rose (Montminy) Bergeron.
Normand graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1959. He was employed by Diamond International Corporation, later known as Wausau Papers, in Groveton, N.H., as a turbine engineer for over 40 years.
Along with his full-time job, he served his country alongside fellow National Guardsmen for nine years.
Prior to his declining health, Normand spent many hours woodworking, fishing, hunting, camping, skeet shooting, four-wheeling, playing cards, cribbage and pool. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was always the life of the party. Many have laughed at his endless jokes. His friends and family could always count on him to share his wisdom and lend a helping hand. His love of life will be missed by all who knew him.
Normand is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rachel; his daughter Darlene Dube and husband Val of Shelburne, N.H.; his son Daniel Bergeron of Northwood, N.H.; grandchildren Nicholas Dube, Brandon Dube, Caitlin Bergeron and Kara Bergeron. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Normand was predeceased by his parents and sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Norman Simard.
At his request there will not be any calling hours or services. For those who wish, donations in his memory may be made to either the Androscoggin Valley Fish and Game Association (memo line: Kid’s Fishing Derby), PO Box 284, Berlin, NH 03570 or to NH Fish & Game (memo line: Fish Stocking Only), 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, N.H. To share memories and condolences online, go to bryantfuneralhome.net.
