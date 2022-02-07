Obituary Madeleine A. Martineau

Madeleine A. Martineau, 96, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Monday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Androscoggin Valley Hospital after a brief illness.
She was born in Breakeyville, Quebec, Canada, on May 29, 1925, the first of 12 children of the late Alphonse and Imelda (Sevigny) Gagnon.
She grew up in Canada and met her husband Wilfred Martineau, and following their marriage came to the United States and started raising their family.
She was employed at Converse Rubber Company for several years.
She was a faithful communicant of St. Joseph Church, now Good Shepherd Parish, where she was very active including singing in the choir. She was also a member and past president of the Ladies of St. Anne.
Madeleine was an avid reader and made countless clothes for her children when they were young. She was especially close to her siblings and was thought of as a second mother to them.
Members of her family include her daughter Diane Martineau of Berlin; son Ray Martineau and wife Elaine of Gorham; grandchildren Michelle, Scott, Kevin and Kristy; several great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters.
She was predeceased by her husband and a son Marc Martineau.
A private memorial service will be live streamed on Madeleine’s online obituary page Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. Interment will be in the St. Kieran Cemetery. There will be no calling hours.
Arrangements are in the care of the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, Berlin. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.bryantfuneralhome.net
