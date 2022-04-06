Luc J. Bizier, 56, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on April 3, 2022, at his home.
He was born on December 2, 1965, in Berlin, the son of Laureat and Fleurette (Bolduc) Bizier, and was a lifelong resident of the area.
Luc attended local schools and was a graduate of Berlin High School with the Class of 1983.
He was employed by Sanel Auto Parts for several years, and worked most recently for Sanel NAPA in Berlin.
Luc was passionate about hockey and dedicated much of his time to the area programs. He was a member of the Notre Dame Arena board of directors, and a former player, coach, and member of the board for Berlin Youth Hockey. Luc also enjoyed camping, kayaking, and going to the beach, and had spent many summers in Canada during his childhood.
The family includes his wife Elaine (Leclerc) Bizier of Berlin; daughter Danielle Lemieux and husband Robby of Gorham, N.H.; son Joseph Bizier and fiancee Katie Mannette of Providence, R.I.; brother Marc Bizier and wife Donna of Milan, N.H.; sister Suzanne LeBreton; grandchildren Kody, Noah, and Hadley; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
Luc was predeceased by his parents, as well as his in-laws Maurice and Gertrude Leclerc.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, April 7, from 5-7 p.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home of Berlin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Luc’s memory to the Notre Dame Arena, or to Berlin Youth Hockey. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net
