Obituary: Lt Col (Ret) Thomas Loron Sweeney

Lt. Col. (Ret.) Thomas Loron Sweeney, a resident of West Nottingham, N.H., for 52 years, died Oct. 21, 2020, after a long period of declining health.
Born in Berlin on Oct. 13, 1940, he was the sixth son and seventh child of Francis (Sr.) and Evelyn Sweeney.
Because of COVID-19, the family will not have calling hours.
A private funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Alton, N.H., by Fr. Robert F. Cole, pastor.
Family and friends are welcome at the burial with full military honors on Saturday, Oct. 31, at 1:15 p.m., at the Durham Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are respectfully requested.
Please omit flowers. Should friends desire, a donation in memory of Tom to either N.H. Catholic Charities or the American Heart Association would be appreciated.
Funeral arrangements are by the Peaslee Funeral Home of Alton.
