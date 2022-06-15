Obituary Lorraine Pasciak

Lorraine Pasciak died peacefully at St. Vincent de Paul Nursing Center in Berlin, N.H., on June 8, 2022; she had resided there since July 2018. Until the onset of a recent serious illness, Lorraine had been very active and social; seldom did she miss an activity or a chance for a conversation.
Born in Berlin on July 29, 1933, Lorraine was the daughter of Jeffrey and Florence (Nadeau) Morin.
She graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1951. She then joined the Sisters of Presentation of Mary, where she ministered as a teacher for several years.
She graduated from Rivier College in 1963. In 1972, Lorraine left the Sisters, and made her home in Manchester, N.H.
On July 5, 1974, she married Frederick (Fred) Pasciak, and they lived together, happily, in Manchester for the next 30 years, until Fred died suddenly on April 2, 2005.
During her years in Manchester, Lorraine worked for a while with the VNA; she also, at one time, taught English as a second language; she especially enjoyed doing research for family and friends at the American-Canadian Genealogical Society.
All of her life, Lorraine loved to read, do puzzles and enjoy a glass of wine. In 2011, she returned to live in Berlin.
In addition to her husband, Lorraine was also predeceased by her parents, and by her only brother, Jeffrey Morin.
She leaves behind many cousins, friends and one niece.
There will be no calling hours or funeral Mass. A burial service is scheduled for June 22, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Berlin, N.H.
A Mass will be offered in Lorraine’s memory at Good Shepherd Parish on Sept. 18, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. A second Mass will be offered at St. Vincent de Paul Nursing Center at a later date; however, due to COVID restrictions, only residents and staff will be able to attend.
Anyone who wishes may make a donation in Lorraine’s memory to St. Vincent de Paul Nursing Center Activities Fund, 29 Providence Ave., Berlin, NH 03570; activities and staff interactions gave Lorraine many happy moments.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes of Berlin & Gorham, NH. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
