Leo W. Young, 77, of Shelburne, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital, after a period of declining health. He was born in Berlin on April 30, 1945, the son of Gladys Mabel Young, and was a lifelong resident of the area, residing in Milan in his younger years.
He served in the Army National Guard and had been employed by Isaacson Structural Steel for many years as a truck driver. He had also previously worked at the Wildcat Ski Area. Leo loved his camp in Errol, and enjoyed fishing, boating, ATVing and the outdoors. He enjoyed driving around with his companion, Donna, looking for wildlife. He had a great sense of humor.
He is survived by his daughters Dawn Barnett and husband Jay of Silver Lake, Michele Martin of Berlin and Melissa Merchant and husband Jim of Louden; five grandchildren Ryan, Kayla, Andre, Bryan and Destinye; one great-grandchild Adrian; his longtime companion Donna Wheelock of Berlin and a special friend Ricky Wheelock of Berlin. He was predeceased by his wife Suzanne (Melanson) Young and a sister.
At his request, there will be no services. The Bryant Home in Gorham is in charge of the arrangements. Anyone who wishes may make a donation to the American Heart Association in his memory. The online guestbook is available atbryantfuneralhome.net.
