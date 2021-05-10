Obituary: Laurie E. (Fabisiak) Lambertson

Laurie E. (Fabisiak) Lambertson, 61, died May 5, 2021, at her home in Wayne, Maine.
Laurie was born Nov. 22, 1959, in Berlin, N.H., the daughter of Lawrence E. and June (Adams) Fabisiak.
Laurie moved to Fayette in 1971 with her mother June White and step-father Bill G. White. She attended elementary school in Fayette and attended Livermore Falls High School and Kents Hill School before graduating with the first graduating class of Maranacook Community High School in 1977. She went on to further her education and earned an associate degree.
Laurie married Michael P. Lambertson in 1978, and they made their home in Fayette, then Readfield before finally settling down in Wayne.
She enjoyed gardening, lying in the sun, the beach and ocean.
She wintered in Florida and enjoyed Hermit Island in the summers.
Laurie was predeceased by her husband Michael in 2018, and her step-father Bill in 2019.
She is survived by her mother June White of Fayette; niece Stephanie Hanlon; uncle Kerry Adams;, cousins Jason Adams and Mallory Silva, all of N.H.; caregiver and dear friend Cindy Cushing of Wayne; beloved cat Gracie; and her Florida “family.”
A celebration of Laurie’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Kennebec Valley Humane Society, 10 Pet Haven Lane, Augusta, ME 04330
Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.