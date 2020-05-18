Obituary: Laurie Ann Skinner

Laurie Ann Skinner, 42, of Meriden, N.H., died on Friday, May 15, 2020, at her home following a nine-year fight with metastatic breast cancer. Her husband Colin was by her side.
Laurie was born Dec. 14, 1977, in Berlin, N.H. Growing up in Canaan, N.H., Laurie and her family raised and raced sled dogs, traveling all over northern New England to compete. At their most active, they maintained a kennel of 34 dogs. Laurie made it a practice to give each dog the love and attention she felt it deserved, regardless of how late at night, or how cold it was outside. She later pursued her passion for horses, which also helped her endure the many therapies and surgeries. Laurie enjoyed travelling, visiting Paris, France; St. Petersburg, Russia; the Caribbean; many of the States, and many counties in Ireland.
Laurie graduated Mascoma High School in 1996, and completed her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Franklin Pierce University in 2009. Much of Laurie’s career was spent with Gastroenterology at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and later, Dartmouth College.
Laurie met her husband Colin Skinner in 2002, and after their marriage in 2005, they made their home in Meriden, N.H. In 2010, they welcomed their daughter Evelyn into the world.
Laurie is survived by her husband, Colin; her daughter, Evelyn; parents, Walter L. and Jacqueline M. (Bedard) Bergeron of Canaan, N.H.; brother, Keith Bergeron (Ericka) of Enfield, N.H.; and nephews, Kane and Kaleb.
Laurie was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Lucien and Lucille Bergeron, and maternal grandparents, Philip and Barbara Bedard.
Due to the current public health concerns, services will not be held. Family and friends will be invited to a celebration of life gathering when circumstances allow.
Memorial contributions may be made in Laurie’s name to either the Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society, PO Box 702, Brownsville, VT 05037 or High Horses Therapeutic Riding Program, PO Box 278, Sharon, VT, 05065. An equine related scholarship is also planned and those interested in contributing can contact her family.
To leave a message of condolence, please visit the online guestbook at rickerfuneralhome.com.
