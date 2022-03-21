Laurette T. Poulin, 85, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin after a period of failing health.
She was born in Berlin, N.H. on Oct. 8, 1936, the late daughter of William and Marie Louise (Laroche) Houle and resided here all of her life.
Laurette worked at Converse-Granite State Division, as a housekeeper at Androscoggin Valley Hospital and at several other local businesses. She enjoyed being a regular volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul (now Guardian Angel) Thrift Shop for many years, was an active member of St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, and was a member of the Marie Rivier Association.
Laurette loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed 35 years of marriage with her husband Ernest while raising her children. Laurette enjoyed playing cards with her friends and spending time at the Holiday Center. She also loved playing Bingo, cribbage and slots at the casino. She was always proud of her French-Canadian heritage.
Members of her family include her son Yvon Poulin and wife Janet of Milan, N.H.; daughter Lise Barrette and husband Steven of Berlin, N.H.; grandchild Justin (Mellisa) Barrette of Concord, N.H.; brothers Henry Houle and wife Pauline, and Richard Houle and wife Jeannette, both of Berlin; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband Ernest, and siblings Alice Perreault, Achille Houle, Irene Aubut, Emile Houle, Wilfred Houle and Laurent Houle.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 1 p.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, 345 Pleasant St., Berlin with interment following at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on the morning of the service at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Donations in Laurette’s memory may be made to the Guardian Angel Thrift Shop of Berlin. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net
