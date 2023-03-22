Kimberly Ann McKenzie, age 55, passed away at her home in Michigan on March 12, 2023.
Kimberly “Dolly” was born on July 4, 1967, the daughter of Beth “Betty” and Andrew McKenzie Sr. She was the baby of nine children.
Kimberly Ann McKenzie, age 55, passed away at her home in Michigan on March 12, 2023.
Kimberly “Dolly” was born on July 4, 1967, the daughter of Beth “Betty” and Andrew McKenzie Sr. She was the baby of nine children.
Kim grew up in Berlin, N.H., graduating from Berlin High School. Kim also graduated from White Mountain Community College where she earned an associate degree in human services.
Kim was predeceased by her older sisters Ilene Kollar and Tina Hayes, by her older brothers Andrew Jr. and Eugene “Gene”, and by her parents, Beth and Andrew Sr.
Kim is survived by her brother Alva “Rick” McKenzie and wife Gisele, her sister Melinda “Lindy” Mann and her husband Stephen, her sister Caroleen “Mac” Dudley and her husband Steve, her brother Timothy “Tim” McKenzie and wife Joy, many cousins, nieces and nephews, and her fur babies, Lilly and Two Face.
Kim loved the outdoors, hiking, bird hunting, fishing and kayaking. She had many talents, one of which landed her a spot on WKLT radio station in Michigan as “Girl Friday.” She was very proud of this opportunity. Kim lit up the room where ever she went. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and comical personality which she got from her grandparents, Alva and Mildred Richardson. Kim will be greatly missed by all.
A celebration of life will be held later this year in Berlin. Her ashes will be interred in the family plot in the Russian City Cemetery, Berlin. Donations in memory of Kimberly can be made to Second Chance Animal Rescue, 1517 Meadow St., Littleton N.H. 03561; phone number (603) 259-3244, website secondchancear.org. A “NO KILL” 501-3c non-profit, low-cost animal care organization.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes of Berlin & Gorham, NH. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Berlin Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.