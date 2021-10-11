Obituary: Kenneth C. Jones

Kenneth C. Jones, 57, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Saturday Oct. 9, 2021. He was born in Boston, Mass. on Nov. 13, 1963, the son of the late Clarence I. and Patricia P. (Johnson) Jones and resided in Lynn, Mass. before moving to Berlin in 2002. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, Lucille, and the Northern Lights. Ken was an excellent carpenter who enjoyed building things and was a jack of all trades. He loved animals, especially his beloved, Rosie. He was a friend to everyone and would give you the shirt off of his back. His laugh was contagious and he gave the best hugs. Ken especially loved his sons and teaching them to build anything and everything. His children were his pride and joy!
Family includes his wife Sabrina (Demi) Jones, who he referred to as “Babe” and “the wind in his sails,” of Berlin, N.H.; children Jennifer Migliaccio of Lynn, Mass., Matthew Jones of Berlin, N.H., Cameron Jones of Berlin, N.H. and Nicholas Jones of Berlin, N.H.; grandchildren Brooklyn Jones, Davy Jones and Salvatore Migliaccio, Jr.; siblings Elnora Lawson, Cindy Dearment Fox, Daryll Jones, Patricia Mathews, Richard Jones, Sandra Jones Pinette, Kelly Jones and Cory Malone; an aunt Robin Beaulieu; nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a sister Tracy Jones and a niece Tracy Pinette.
A celebration of his life will take place at the convenience of the family. The Bryant and Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
