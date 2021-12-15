Obituary: Katherine (Kat) Maria Crabtree

Katherine (Kat) Maria Crabtree, 58, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Dec. 6, 2021, at Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, N.H.
She was born in Brighton, Mass., on May 15, 1963. She was the daughter of Thomas R. Stanley Sr. and Anna B. Stanley (DiMare).
Kat worked for Honeywell in Nashua, N.H., for many years until she retired. In her early retirement, she worked at the Northwoods Casino, and volunteered at the Berlin VFW assisting them with running their weekly bingos.
Kat loved doing crafts, her favorites included diamond art and making scrapbooks. She enjoyed going to various bingo halls around the state of New Hampshire and Maine. She also enjoyed playing blackjack at various casinos and playing Coral Isle on her computer. Most of all, Kat loved spending time with her husband Bruce, her children, grandchildren and family.
Kat is predeceased by her mother Anna B. Stanley (DiMare), father Thomas R. Stanley Sr., brother Mark Stanley, sister Ann Scheiffern, sister-in-law Laurel Ann Stanley, her first husband Frank Crabtree III and Zoey, her dog.
The family includes her loving husband Bruce Belanger of Berlin, N.H., son Frank Crabtree IV of Berlin, daughter Elizabeth Crabtree and her boyfriend Adam Carmody of Concord, N.H., brother Thomas R. Stanley Jr. of Portsmouth, N.H., nephew Sean Scheiffern of Boston, grandsons Gabriel and Liam Carmody, Bella and Bingo her four-legged children, and many nieces and nephews. Many people considered Kat as a bonus mom and she truly treated them as if they were her own children.
In the spring, a gathering of family and friends will take place at Bryant Funeral Home in Berlin. Kat wished for her celebration of life to include people sharing memories, laughs, and coming together as a family. Her favorite colors were black, blue, and purple. A funeral Mass will take place at Saint Anthony Parish in Allston, Mass. Interment will be at the Cambridge Cemetery in Cambridge, Mass., where she will be surrounded by family. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
