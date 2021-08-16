Obituary: June Alice (DeGray) Bruno

June Alice (DeGray) Bruno, 90, passed away on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at her granddaughter’s home in Dummer, N.H., in the presence of her family and friends, just as she would have wanted. After a day of being in the company of her family for her great-granddaughter’s fifth birthday, she passed peacefully on her deceased husband’s birthday.
June was born in East Granby, Conn., on Jan. 18, 1931, the eldest girl of 11 siblings to the late Carl and Doris (Wheelock) DeGray.
June worked most of her life as a home health aide caring for the elderly in their homes. She often took her grandchildren with her to visit the elderly and for bowling after.
June was a family-oriented, loving, thoughtful and kind lady who was always willing to listen and to offer kind words. She was a loving grandmother to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, often telling them, “You are my heart.” How missed she will be, but how her love will live on in her family. Their peace comes from knowing that she is with Jesus. “I am leaving you with a gift — peace of mind and heart. And the peace I give is a peace the world cannot give. So don’t be troubled or afraid.” (John 14:27)
She is survived by a brother, Charles DeGray of Agawam, Mass.; two sisters, Linda Piwonski of Granby, Conn., and Mary Kopcinski of Florida; grandchildren, Heather Holt and husband John of Dummer, and Michael Day of Berlin, N.H.; her daughter, Maureen Segalla and husband Richard of Canaan, Conn.; great-grandchildren Aryonna and Jacob Day, and Harrison, Patrick, and Marie Holt; and a very special niece who helped care for June, Kim DeGray of Pittsburg, N.H.
June was predeceased by her husband, Peter Bruno, and daughter, Anna Day; as well as brothers and sisters, Herbert, Laura, Louis, Carl, Irene, Patricia and Walter.
There are no public calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at the Word of God Christian Church in Dummer on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 11 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Bruno may be made to the Unity Christian School, 595 Sullivan St., Berlin, NH, 03570. Condolences may be offered on-line by going to jenkinsnewman.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home, Colebrook, N.H.
