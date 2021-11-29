John A. Hodgdon, 78, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Thursday Nov. 25, 2021, at his home. He was born in Lebanon, N.H., on Jan. 30, 1943, the son of Joseph Earl Wayne and Katherine Mary (Stevens) Hodgdon and was raised there. He moved to Berlin in his late teen years and had been employed as a truck driver for Gamm, Inc for many years. He had also worked as a courier for Granite State Courier Services. John enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards and being outdoors. In his later years, he enjoyed long rides in the North Country.
Family includes his sons Jeff Hodgdon and wife Debbie of Berlin, N.H., and Mark Hodgdon of Berlin, N.H.; grandchildren Sydney Hodgdon and Adam Hodgdon; his siblings were Russell “Casey” Hodgdon and Earl Hodgdon, Jr.
There will be no services. The Bryant and Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
