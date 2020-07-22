Obituary: Jeannette D. Bourassa Vanasse

Jeannette D. Bourassa Vanasse passed away at Coos County Nursing Home where she was a resident.
Born in Quebec Canada on Feb. 28, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Marie (Roy) Bourassa of Berlin. She was a member of the Lady of St Anne. She was a devout Catholic, parishioner of Angel Guardian, now Good Shepherd Parish.
She is survived by two sisters Lucienne Harrington of Gorham and Fernande Dion of Berlin, several nieces and nephews
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her children, her daughter Diane Valdez and a son Marcel Vanasse; four sisters Yvonne Martineau, Simone Theberge, Yvette Ouimette and Annette Sage; one brother Florien Bourassa.
A calling hour will be held prior to the Mass on Monday, July 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 72 High Street, Berlin, NH, 03570
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 27, at 10 a.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Serving as Celebrant will be her nephew Father Richard Dion. Interment will follow at Mt Calvary Cemetery.
Donations in her memory may be made to Coos Country Nursing Home, PO Box 416, Berlin, NH 03570
Online guestbook: fleury-patry.com.
