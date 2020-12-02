Janet June Jodrie Woodward, 81, of West Stewartstown, N.H., and formerly of Milan, N.H., passed away on Dec. 1, 2020.
She was born in Berlin, N.H., on June 29, 1939, the daughter of Arthur and Carma (Clook) Jodrie. She lived in Connecticut from 1957 to 1976, then returned to Milan.
Janet was a school bus driver for 28 combined years between Stafford Springs, Conn., and Milan, N.H. She then worked at the Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin for five years, and for the State of New Hampshire at the Milan Hill Fire Tower from 1986 to 1997. She also worked for Sen. Judd Gregg in the Berlin office from 1997 until 2008.
Janet was a member of the Dummer Community Church. She loved playing softball and umpired in the Milan League, and was the Milan recreation director for many years.
Janet is survived by her husband David S. Woodward of Berlin, N.H.; her daughter Vicky Ayer and husband Randall of Gilford, N.H; son Dave Woodward and wife Cynthia of Milan, N.H.; daughter Lisa Cordwell and husband Dana of Milan; and daughter Jennifer Febonio and husband David of New Boston, N.H. She also leaves 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; a brother Robert Jodrie and wife Marjorie of Gorham, N.H., as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her brother Arthur R. Jodrie Jr., and sister Olivia Caron Enman.
At Janet’s request, there will be no services. Donations in her memory may be made to the Activity Fund at the Coos County Nursing Home in West Stewartstown, N.H. The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
