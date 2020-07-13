Obituary: James A. Chaloux

James A. Chaloux, 59, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Wednesday July 8, 2020, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. He was born in Berlin on Aug. 10, 1960, the son of the late John and Vivian (Pare) Chaloux and was a lifelong resident. He graduated from Berlin High School with the Class of 1979, and was a self-employed handyman. James, a Director of the Millsfield Club, loved to hunt, fish and spend time making memories in the woods. He loved to spend time with his family whom he cared for immensely. He brought joy and laughter to all who knew him. He will be deeply missed by all.
Family includes his life partner Jean-Ann Supry of Berlin; Jean-Ann’s daughter, Mindy Supry-LaPlante and her husband Chris of New Durham; his son Brett Chaloux and his wife Kayleigh of Berlin; grandchildren Bentley, Mya, Aria and Kyson; siblings John Chaloux of Berlin, Jackie Kelly and husband Pat of Northumberland, and Jules Chaloux and wife Mody of Berlin; nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Jame’s life will be held at a later date. The Bryant Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
