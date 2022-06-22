Obituary Jacqueline M. Courchesne

Jacqueline M. (Eafrati) Courchesne, 58, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on June 7, 2022 at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital. She was born in Berlin, NH on April 29, 1964 the daughter of Luigi and Suzanne (Pacquette) Eafrati and was raised in Gorham, N.H.
She graduated from Gorham High School, where she was the Class President her Senior year, and obtained her Associate Degree in Medical Terminology. She had been employed by PSNH in Manchester, N.H., for over 20 years as a Customer Service Supervisor.
Jackie was an artist, loved to garden, was an avid reader whose favorite author was Stephen King and loved music, especially the Beatles, Meatloaf and Aerosmith. She never, at any point, accepted death. She fought until the very end. Her bravery, courage, laughter and smile will be remembered for generations to come.
Family includes her children Jessica Courchesne and husband Bronson Bouchard and their dog/daughter Bossy of Farmington, N.H., Joey Courchesne and wife Amanda and their children Casey and Jaxen of Gorham and Jillian Courchesne of Goffstown, N.H.; her father Luigi Eafrati and step-mother Jean of Berlin, siblings Wayne Eafrati of Berlin, April Eafrati-Ferron of Berlin, and Troy Eafrati of Fla.; step-siblings Brenda Bourassa-Tibbetts of Berlin, NH, Lisa Bourassa of Berlin, NH and Steven Bourassa of Northfield, NH; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her mother, her “nephew-child” Adam D. Curtis in 2002, the father of her children Emile J. Courchesne in 2013.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 25, at 1 p.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. There will be no calling hours. Online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.