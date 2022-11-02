George O. Blanchette, 81 of Londonderry, N.H. and formerly of Byfield, Mass., passed away on Oct. 23, 2022, at Parkland Medical Center in Derry, N.H. George was born in Berlin, N.H. to the late Ovila and Rose (Dube) Blanchette. George was a longtime machinist with American Schoen Machinery and proudly served his country with the U.S. Army. George loved his log cabin in Byfield which he built, however his greatest passion was rebuilding, driving and showing off his 1926 Ford Model T; he considered this endeavor his “life work.”
George was the beloved husband to Judith A. (Dodge) Blanchette of Londonderry, N.H. and the father of, David Blanchette of Bedford, N.H., George Blanchette of Crystal River, Fla., Lisa King of Warren, N.H. and Tina Rodda of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, the cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and the brother of Lucille Castonguay of Conn., Louise Telke of Conn., Pauline Pouliot of N.H. and Rita Parent of N.H. George was also survived by his daughter-in-law, Tracy Vallee of Merrimack, N.H., as well as many nieces and nephews. George was predeceased by his stepson, Joel Vallee and his siblings, Theresa Duquette and Maurice Blanchette.
The Blanchette family wishes to hold George’s services privately. For those who wish to share a memory of George with his family, visit cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com.
