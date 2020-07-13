Obituary: Evelyn M. Dupont

Evelyn M. Dupont, 95, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Friday July 10, 2020, at the Coos County Nursing Home. She was born in Berlin on Dec. 20, 1924, the daughter of Sam and Anna (Piatonni) Dalphonse, and resided in the Berlin-Gorham area her entire life. She had been employed by Brown Company and the Town and Country Inn. Evelyn was a member of Holy Family Church and enjoyed BINGO at the Coos County Nursing Home and spending time with her friends.Thank you to the staff of Coos County Nursing Home that loved and cared for her while she was there.
Family includes her daughters Beverly Hill and her husband Allen of Colebrook, N.H., Gina Dupont of Kimberly, Wisc. and Judy Andryanoff of Henniker, N.H.; several grandchildren including Vicky Arsenault and her husband Keith; several great grandchildren including Hailey Arsenault and fiancée Jordan Shotts, Erin Arsenault and Connor Arsenault; great-great grandchildren including Tatum Shotts; siblings Maryann Mainguy of Berlin, N.H., Gloria Perham of Merrimack, N.H. and Anthony Dalphonse and wife Helen of Silver Lake, N.H.; nieces, nephews and cousins and a special friend, Paul Guerin. She was predeceased by sons Richard Dupont and Allen Dupont, and sisters Jennie Robert and Rose Marrer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday July 15, 2020, at 1 p.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will be in the Holy Family Cemetery. A walkthrough visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
