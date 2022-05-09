Obituary Estelle Adelia (Boucher) Bouchard

Estelle Adelia (Boucher) Bouchard passed away on April 28, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla., following a short battle with cancer. She was 82 years old.
Born on Sept. 3, 1939, in St. Germain, Quebec, Canada, she was the daughter of Agenard and Antionette (Vachon) Boucher.
She was the oldest of eight children. Her family moved to the United States in 1954 and became U.S. citizens. She moved to Berlin, N.H., in 1955. She married John (Ki) Bouchard on Sept. 27, 1958, and together they raised three children.
Estelle worked as a cook in the Berlin School Systems for over 25 years and retired in 1998. She had a great talent for crafting, knitting, sewing and cooking.
She and her family spent over 50 years enjoying their time at their camp on Lake Umbagog, where they enjoyed water sports in the summer and snowmobiling in the winter. The camp is where she shared many years of laughter and good times with all of her extended family. Estelle most cherished her time with family. She was a fun loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
She and John recently moved to Florida full-time but had been snowbirds for over 20 years. Estelle served on the social committee for the Sawgrass Trails Community in St. Petersburg, Fla., for a numbers of years, where they shared numerous activities with their many cherished friends.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a nephew and niece.
She leaves behind her husband of 63 years, John Bouchard; three children, Gary (Swampy) Bouchard of Winter Haven, Fla., Rodney Bouchard and wife Renee of Berlin, and Lisa Vietmeier and husband Scott of Wasilla, Alaska; two grandchildren Mackenzie and Koby Burns of Alaska; former son-in-law Jonathan Burns; seven siblings, Egide Boucher and wife Louise, Daniel Boucher, Ronald Boucher and wife Barbara, Martial Boucher and wife Cindy, Norman Boucher and wife Tina, David Boucher and wife Denise, and Helen Jolin and husband Danny; as well as several nieces and nephews.
At Estelle’s request, there will be no services at this time.
