Obituary: Dorothea Bernadette Cote

Dorothea Bernadette Cote, 92, a resident of Cedar Hill in Windsor, Vt., for the past five years, passed away there Dec. 20, 2020.
Dot was born March 10, 1928, in Berlin, N.H., the daughter of Aman & Elise (Goudreau) Lamothe.
She married Maynard R. Mills January 1948 in Gorham, N.H., where they raised their family and resided for 29 years.
Following his death, Dot married Normand G. Cote June 1977 in Berlin. They purchased and operated the Colebrook Country Club and resided in Colebrook, N.H., for 14 years before moving to their new home on Lake Wallace in Saint-Herménégilde, Québec.
They lived summers at the lake and wintered in North Naples, Fla., for several years before moving to North Naples permanently in 1999. They resided there for 17 years until Normand's death.
Dot was a light sleeper and spent many night hours star gazing. Born with a “green thumb” she enjoyed her flower gardens and house plants. She was a perfectionist. A favorite pastime was knitting. Later in life she took up walking, needle point and line dancing. Finally, to pass the time she took to coloring with colored pencils — her works were beautiful.
Dot is survived by son Robert Mills and his wife Linda of Unity, N.H.; daughter Linda Brouillette and her husband Peter of Carroll, N.H.; stepdaughter Michelle Hinds and her partner Daniel Ouimette of Colebrook; stepsons Normand Cote Jr and his wife Sally of Dover, N.H. and Raymond Cote and his wife Doreen of Plano, Texas; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Rita Rheaume of Durham, N.H., and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husbands, her brothers Wilfred and Edward Lamothe and her stepson-in-law Clayton Hinds.
Graveside services will be held at Lary Cemetary in Gorham at the convenience of the family.
