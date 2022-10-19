Donald Roy, 62, passed away on Oct. 10, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Berlin on Feb. 1, 1960, the son of the late Roland and Therese Roy.
Donald graduated from Berlin High School Class of 1978; worked construction and then moved to Vermont and worked as a machinist at Jones and Lanson in Springfield, then moved back to Berlin and went on to join the United States Marine Corps, Special Ops unit, from 1984-1987, ending his service as a corporal. After being honorably discharged, he attended the N.H. Vocational Technical College in Berlin for business management. He was hired to work in the towel room of the local paper mill and left when they had the big layoff. He then went to work for many years for Sanel Auto Parts which merged into what is now Sanel Napa.
He met his soulmate, Karen White, in 1989 and the two were married on Feb. 9, 1990. Don and Karen were like two peas in a pod and enjoyed being together, fishing, hunting, and motorcycling; working their land with the John Deere backhoe Kubota tractors, planting a big garden growing potatoes, corn and other vegetables. He especially enjoyed canning and sharing the abundance of veggies with his family.
Don loved to tinker on anything with a motor, from Harleys to trucks and cars, to tractors if he was in his garage he was smiling. He loved his cats, made nicknames for all (beans), and had many rescues that his wife would take in. Don wore many hats - husband, brother, uncle and friend. If you ever ended up in a pinch he would be there to help you out.
Donald is survived by his wife Karen Roy of Milan; stepson Christopher Janacek and wife Kelly of Ontario; grandchildren Lillian, Annabelle and Madeline Janacek; sisters Patricia Piattoni and husband Richard (Peppy) Piattoni of Gorham and Jacqueline McDonald and husband Brian McDonald of Berlin; Sister in law Kathy King and husband Rob King; nieces Andrea King and Krystal King; Lisa Bergeron and husband Marcel Bergeron; nephew Michael Piattoni and wife Bonnie Piattoni; great nieces Sophia Bergeron and Emmalynn Piattoni and great nephews Joey Piattoni and Benjamin Piattoni. He had many uncles, aunts and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Roland and Therese Roy, father and mother-in-law Harold White, Jeannine White, and nephew Daniel Piattoni.
A Graveside Service will be held at the St. Pius Cemetery, Route 26, Errol, on Friday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m. There will be no calling hours. Donations can be made to St. Judes or any other cancer center for children, as he felt that young kids deserve a chance to live a life from this terrible disease. Arrangements are in the care of Bryant Funeral Homes Crematory, Berlin and Gorham. Memories and condolences may be shared online atbryantfuneralhome.net.
