Donald Roy, 62, passed away on Oct. 10, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Berlin on Feb. 1, 1960, the son of the late Roland and Therese Roy.

Donald graduated from Berlin High School Class of 1978; worked construction and then moved to Vermont and worked as a machinist at Jones and Lanson in Springfield, then moved back to Berlin and went on to join the United States Marine Corps, Special Ops unit, from 1984-1987, ending his service as a corporal. After being honorably discharged, he attended the N.H. Vocational Technical College in Berlin for business management. He was hired to work in the towel room of the local paper mill and left when they had the big layoff. He then went to work for many years for Sanel Auto Parts which merged into what is now Sanel Napa.

