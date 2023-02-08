Denise Plummer, 69, of West Milan, N.H., passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.
She was born in Berlin on March 7, 1953, the daughter of the late Normand J. and Jeannette (Lessard) Belanger and resided in the area all of her life.
She attended Angel Guardian School and later graduated Notre Dame High School Class of 1971.
She had been employed in the towel room at the Brown Company for five years and also Drouin's Clothing Store.
She married her husband Peter O. Plummer on Oct. 23, 1971, and together they raised two children. She was an adept sewer and enjoyed making curtains. Denise loved all of her family and especially adored her grandchildren and great-grandson.
She is survived by her son Alan Plummer of Berlin; a daughter Kerry Gosselin and significant other Todd Lamont of Berlin; two granddaughters Marissa Gosselin, Lindsay Hamilton and husband Scott; great-grandson Gryphin Hamilton; a sister Sylvia Hendricks and husband Jeffreyof North Carolina; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Peter O. Plummer and a brother Paul Belanger.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be in the New City Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to American Heart Association's Go Red For Women (goredforwomen.org). Memories and condolences may be shared online atbryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.