Obituary: Debra Jean Scoppetto

Debra Jean Scoppetto, 64, of Bristol, Conn., and formerly of Berlin, N.H., passed away at her home.
She was born in Bristol, Conn., on March 15, 1956, the daughter of Theodore Handrinos and Carol Callahan. Prior to her retirement she worked for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
Members of the family include her son Justin Scoppetto of Hudson, N.H.; her mother Carol Callahan of Bristol, Conn.; her former husband Albert Scoppetto of Berlin, N.H.
She was predeceased by a son Joshua Scoppetto in 2008.
In accordance with Debra’s wishes, there will be no services. Interment will take place at St. Kieran Cemetery in Berlin.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, Berlin. Condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
