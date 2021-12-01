Obituary: Deborah Lee Bryant

Deborah Lee Bryant, 71, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., from complications of COVID-19. She was born in Berlin, N.H., on Nov. 2, 1950, the daughter of the late Earnest and Anita (Bouchard) Carpenter and lived in the Androscoggin Valley all of her life. For many years she was employed by Shaws Supermarket as a Sales Floor Captain. In later years she worked at area motels including the Town and Country. Deborah loved to flower garden, was a talented seamstress, and was often found giving haircuts to friends and family.
Members of the family include her husband Delbert E. Bryant, Sr. of Berlin; her children: Roland Duchesnaye, Jr. and significant other Laurie of Berlin, Marie Buffington and husband James of Clinton, Tenn., Chris Duchesnaye and significant other Melanie of Berlin, Jeff Duchesnaye and wife Jenn of Deltona, Fla., Timothy Duchesnaye, Sr. and significant other Tracey of Berlin, and Tyler Bryant of Berlin; her step-children: Delbert E. Bryant, Jr. and significant other Diane of Milan, Aaron Holt and wife Kim of Berlin and Preston Bryant of Auburn, Maine; her ‘son’ by choice Hunter Coulombe of Florida; 13 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; her siblings: James Carpenter and wife Cindy of Florida, Kenneth Carpenter, Sr. and significant other Kelly of Berlin and Robert Carpenter and wife Lucie of Berlin; lifelong friends Denise Henry and husband Gene and Dora Ruble; a sister-in-law Joanne Wright of Bethel, Maine; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In accordance with her wishes, Deborah will be laid to rest at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Berlin beside her parents. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of her family next year in nicer weather. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, NH. Memories and messages of condolence may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
