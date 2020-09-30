Obituary: David L. Marcotte

David L. Marcotte, 74, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Tuesday Sept. 29, 2020, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital. He was born in Berlin on April 16, 1946, the son of Leo and Pauline (Devost) Marcotte and graduated from St. Patrick High School and from the UNH Thompson School of Applied Agriculture.
David served three years in the U.S. Army and 27 years in the National Guard, retiring as a Master Sergeant. He had been employed by Brown Company, James River and Crown Vantage, retiring in 2002. He then worked for Cianbro Corp from 2002 to 2008 as a supervisor of Mt. Carberry. He was a member of Good Shepherd Parish, the White Mountain Post #2520 VFW and the Dupont-Holmes Post #82 American Legion. He and Pauline enjoyed wintering in New Smyrna Beach, Fla.
Family includes his wife Pauline (Labrecque) Marcotte of Berlin, N.H.; daughter Lynn Marcotte of Raleigh, N.C.; sister Joanne Tanguay of Gorham, N.H.; nieces, nephews, cousins and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday Oct. 5, 2020, at 1 PM at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will be in the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Walk thru visitation will be held on Sunday Oct. 4, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Masks are required. Donations in David’s memory may be made to the Fisher House Boston, PO Box 230, South Walpole, MA, 02071. Online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
