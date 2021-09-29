Daniel “Danny” Marcou, 82, of Gorham, N.H., went to join his family and the Lord on Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H. He was born in Berlin, N.H. on Nov. 11, 1938, the son of William and Elizabeth (Hayes) Marcou. He was a lifelong resident of the north country. Daniel proudly served in the National Guard and on the parish council for St. Kieran and Holy Family Churches and was a devoted Catholic. He was a foreman at Converse and American Skate, then went on to deliver oil for Gorham Oil and Munce’s prior to becoming a propane technician. Daniel retired in 2000 and embraced his love for people in his own way.
Daniel loved his family. He leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Helen Gilbert Marcou; a sister Margaret Dalphonse; daughters Lisa Dodge and husband Greg of Epping, N.H., Erin Nickerson and husband Marc of Epping, N.H.; sons Richard and wife Lisa of Canterbury, N.H., and Chad and wife Ricarda of Alamogordo, N.M.; grandchildren Courtney Dodge of Epping, N.H., Kate Shabram and husband Josh of Raymond, N.H., Owen Marcou of Fitzwilliam, N.H., Emma Marcou of Canterbury, N.H., Logan and Myley Mitchell of Epping, N.H., Nicholas and Oscar Marcou of Alamogordo, N.M.; great grandchildren Avery Wydola of Epping, N.H. and Addie Shabram of Raymond, N.H. Daniel was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Oscar, Patrick, Harold, Betty, Theresa, Billy, Ann, Brendan and Leo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday Oct.2, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Holy Family Church, Gorham, N.H. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant Funeral Home, 1 Promenade Street, Gorham on Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Donations in his memory may be made to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice care in Lebanon, NH. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.