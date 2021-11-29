Obituary: Dan William Thibeault

Dan William Thibeault, 62, of Berlin, N.H., passed away at Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin with family at his side on Nov. 25, 2021.
He was born in Berlin, N.H., on Feb. 26, 1959, the son of Gerald and Claire (Tremblay) Thibeault, and resided in New Hampshire most of his life.
Dan worked many different jobs throughout his lifetime, including busboy, welder, construction worker, shipper and packer for a computer company in Massachusetts, and millwright.
By far his favorite job was working on Mount Washington with the engineers at the television station. His pastimes included hunting, fishing, gardening and auto repair work.
The family includes his mother, Claire Thibeault; his brother Gary Thibeault; two sisters Debra Baillargeon and husband Jim and Donna Amante and husband Tom; two nephews: Matthew Baillargeon and wife Sarah and Alex Moore; two great-nephews: Jack Baillargeon and Neko Baillargeon.
Dan was predeceased by his father Gerald and a nephew Jeremy Baillargeon.
A funeral service will be held privately with the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dan’s memory may be made to your favorite charity. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, Berlin, N.H. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
