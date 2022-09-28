Conrad M. Deutsch

Conrad M. Deutsch, 86, passed away on September 25, 2022 at the St. Vincent de Paul Nursing Home. He was born on Sept. 25, 1936, in New York, N.Y., the son of Nicholas and Mabel (Rose) Deutsch. Conrad was raised in Honesdale, Pa., and moved back to New York to work, where he attended NYU and also met his wife. 

Conrad had been employed by the postal service for many years. In 1966, he relocated to Wentworth, where he worked for the postal service on the trains as a mail sorting clerk, and later was the postmaster for Littleton, where he lived for a few years. In 1982 he moved to Maryland, where he worked as an instructor at the Postal Academy. He returned to New Hampshire in 1984, this time to Nay Pond in Milan, and worked as the postmaster in Berlin.

