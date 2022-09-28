Conrad M. Deutsch, 86, passed away on September 25, 2022 at the St. Vincent de Paul Nursing Home. He was born on Sept. 25, 1936, in New York, N.Y., the son of Nicholas and Mabel (Rose) Deutsch. Conrad was raised in Honesdale, Pa., and moved back to New York to work, where he attended NYU and also met his wife.
Conrad had been employed by the postal service for many years. In 1966, he relocated to Wentworth, where he worked for the postal service on the trains as a mail sorting clerk, and later was the postmaster for Littleton, where he lived for a few years. In 1982 he moved to Maryland, where he worked as an instructor at the Postal Academy. He returned to New Hampshire in 1984, this time to Nay Pond in Milan, and worked as the postmaster in Berlin.
In his spare time, Conrad enjoyed acting and was a member of Theatre North and the Bicen Players. He liked to build model planes and boats, and enjoyed time spent traveling, talking politics, and meeting new people through his volunteer work at the Gorham information booth.
He is survived by his daughter, Therese ‘Teri’ Linden and husband Calvin of Ashland; daughter Maria Young and husband Richard of Wentworth; son Michael Deutsch of Everett, Wash.; grandchildren Andrew, Nicholas, and Christopher Cilley, Eric and Shaun Young, Nathan and Jonathan Linden, and Jenna Deutsch; and great-grandson Cole Cilley.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Interment will follow at the Hillside City Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Those who wish may make donations in Conrad’s memory to Dorothy’s Gift Program of A.V. Homecare Services, 795 Main Street, Berlin. Memories and condolences may be shared online atbryantfuneralhome.net.
