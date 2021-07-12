Charles Wade Anderson’s life began on Aug. 17, 1973. He gave up his fight with bi-polar disorder and the drug addiction he had because of it, on July 4, 2021, Freedom Day.
He was predeceased by his biological father, Edgar Anderson.
He is survived by his son Aaron Schryba, his mother and step-father Laura and Samuel Towle, brother Bradford Anderson, half-sister Lois Vaughn, as well as extended family members.
A committal service will be private. Thank you to all who prayed for Wade’s healing over the years. May he finally have peace in the hands of our Lord.
Arrangements are by the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Homes of Berlin and Gorham. To share a message of condolence, go to bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.