Cecile A. Bourque, 91, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehab and Nursing Center.
She was born in Berlin on April 15, 1930, the daughter of Thomas and Exilda (Cote) Salvas and was a lifelong resident except for the time she spent living in Europe while her husband was in the service.
She was a member of Good Shepherd Parish and enjoyed cross-country skiing and traveling, having visited many places with her children.
She especially enjoyed gathering with her family during the holidays and sharing her always deliciously prepared meals.
Family includes her children Claire White and husband Stewart of Berlin, Denise Pike and husband Scott of Gorham, N.H., and Louise Lessard and husband Richard of Gorham; five grandchildren Sarah Presuto and husband Thor, Meghan Williams, Holly Soprano and husband Matthew, Steven Lessard and Kendra St. Onge and Kara Lessard; two great-grandchildren Luca and Aria; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Clarence Bourque and 14 siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at 1 p.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish.
Interment will be in St. Kieran Cemetery. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 concerns, there will be no calling hours. Everyone attending is required to wear masks and meet directly at church.
Donations in her memory may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Activities Fund, 29 Providence Ave., Berlin, NH, 03570. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.