Obituary Catherine A. Katsock

Catherine A. Katsock, 63, of Lancaster, N.H., passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the Country Village Nursing Home.
She was born on January 20, 1958, the daughter of Michael and Elizabeth Katsock (Willard).
Cathy participated in the Special Olympics 2005 where she received many awards. She enjoyed gardening, bingo, decorating for the holidays, sending cards to her friends and family.
Her family includes two sisters Linda L. Palmer of Milan, N.H., and Elizabeth F. Lawrence of Berlin, N.H.
She will be remembered by her relatives and friends, especially Brian K. Frizzell of Gorham, N.H., Dana N. Lawrence of Berlin and Elise E. Lawrence of Littleton, N.H.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.