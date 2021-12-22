Bruce R. Berry, 70, died Dec. 15, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. He was born Dec. 8, 1951, the son of the late George and Maryjane Charette Berry. He lived all his life in the Berlin and Gorham N.H. area. He worked at the mill for thirty-three years until his retirement in 2007. He loved his Boston Bruins, Red Sox, the Patriots and the NASCAR racing.
He is survived by his wife and his two sons Michael and his significant other Danielle, Scott and his significant other Misty; grandchildren Vanessa, Damian, Lumanita and Tristen; sisters Carol Gaudette, Cynthia Favreau, Amanda Brown and Geraldine Maclean. He is predeceased by his two brothers John and Dennis.
Upon his request there will be services.
