Obituary: Bibiane (St. James) Shaink

Bibiane (St. James) Shaink, 89, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Monday Aug. 16, 2021, at her home. She was born in Quebec, the daughter of Arthur and Yvonne (Beauparlaul) St. James, and was raised and educated there. She graduated from a teacher’s trade school in Sherbrooke, PQ, Canada and graduated with highest honors at 16 years of age. She taught school for five years in Canada and moved to Berlin in 1958 and taught French and Art at Academy St. Regis for 12 years. The classroom was her favorite place where she helped shape the lives of students. Bibiane had energy that came through everything she did. She was a member of Good Shepherd Parish and enjoyed oil painting, flowers, playing the piano and knitting.
Family includes her sons Michael Shaink of Berlin, N.H. and Richard Shaink and wife Susan of Colorado Springs, Colo.; grandchildren Jason Shaink of Colo., Josh Shaink of Mont., Corina Shaink of North Conway, N.H. and Corey Shaink of Bethlehem, N.H.; nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Victor Shaink, on June 18, 2014.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday Aug. 24, 2021, at 1 p.m., at the Bryant and Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, N.H. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday morning from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., prior to the service. Interment will be in the St. Kieran Cemetery. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
