Obituary: Aurore V. (Croteau) Jutras

Aurore V. (Croteau) Jutras, 89, Lancaster, N.H., passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the Country Village Center in Lancaster. She was born in Berlin, N.H. to George and Alexina (Lapointe) Croteau on March 10, 1931.
Aurore graduated from Notre Dame High School in Berlin. She married Robert Jutras on Oct. 8, 1949, at Angel Guardian Catholic Church. Together they raised seven children. After Robert’s early passing Aurore returned to school and graduated with a degree in nursing from N.H. Tech. She worked as a Nurse at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater Fla. until her retirement.
Aurore was generous and kind. Her Catholic faith was very important to her. She served as a Eucharistic minister at St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Clearwater Fla., and was a member of the Ladies of St. Anne in Berlin. She also was proud of her missionary trip to Haiti. She enjoyed visiting casinos and sunbathing on the beaches around Clearwater.
Aurore is predeceased by her parents; husband, Robert Jutras; sons, Jean, Raymond, and Andre Jutras; and brothers, Julien, Marcel, and Lionel Croteau. She is survived by two sons, George Jutras and his wife Laura of Manchester, Charles Jutras and his wife Melissa of Navarre, Fla.; two daughters, Denise Brisson and her husband Rick of Lancaster, N.H., and Theresa Blanchard and her husband David of Manchester; two brothers Emile Croteau and his wife Rita, of Berlin, and Maurice Croteau and his wife Rita of Berlin; two sisters, Robertine Blais and her husband Emile “Pop”, of Windsor Locks, Conn., and Marguerite Frenette of Berlin; sister-in-law Lucille Corriveau-Croteau of Berlin; 20 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and close friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish privately, with interment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in the family lot. To share memories and condolences go to Fleury-Patry.com.
