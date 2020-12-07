Obituary: Annie C. Bergeron

Annie C. Bergeron 59, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Thursday Dec. 3, 2020, at her home following a battle with cancer.
She was born in Alma, Quebec, Canada, on Nov. 23, 1961, the daughter of Edmond-Louis and Marie-Jeanne (Boily) Bergeron and moved to the United States in 1985.
She was an active member of Good Shepherd Parish.
Annie had been employed as the food service director at St. Michael School and was the office manager at Couture Construction Corp.
Her family includes her children Catherine A. Dube and husband Jeff of Berlin, N.H., Philip J. Pelletier and wife Brandee of Berlin, N.H., and Paul F. Pelletier of Dover, N.H.; four grandchildren Pierce, Priscilla, Joanna, and Gabriel; her parents of Alma, Quebec, Canada; siblings Robert Bergeron and wife Claudine LeRouche of St. Bruno, Quebec, Lise Bergeron and husband Denis Belanger of Chibougamau, Quebec, and Cecile Bergeron of Jonquiere, Quebec; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Luc Bergeron.
A controlled walk-through visitation with social distancing, masks and limited family contact will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at 10 a.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. For those unable to attend the Mass, it will be available by live stream at facebook.com/bryantfuneralhomes.
Donations in her memory may be made to Supporting A Survivor Journey, c/o Good Shepherd Parish, 151 Emery St., Berlin, NH 03570. To share memories or condolences online, go to bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.