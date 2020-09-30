Obituary: Ann S. Lauzon (Rouleau)

On Sept. 19, 2020, Ann S. Lauzon (Rouleau) passed peacefully in her sleep with her loyal Pug, Anchor, at her side, at her home in Cocoa, Florida. She was born in Berlin, N.H., on April, 15, 1951, to Johnny and Betty Rouleau (Bergeron), and raised by "Dad", Jerry Rouleau.
Ann was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She had a very strong faith that kept her going during her long battle with cancer. She had a heart of gold and always put others first before herself. Her friendly and loving personality captivated others. Ann made friends everywhere she went.
She is deeply mourned by her loving son, Tracy Lauzon and wife, Greer of Goodyear, Ariz.; three grandsons, Bailey and Ty Lauzon of Goodyear, Ariz., and Kyre Walsh of Hooksett, N.H.; two granddaughters, Taylor Kocyba of Turner, Maine, and Lilly Walsh of Goodyear, Ariz.; her sisters, Isabelle Monaghan of Jamul, Calif., Suzanne Fletcher of Lemon Grove, Calif, Gail Jutras and husband, Tony of Milan, N.H, Tina Cole and husband Randy of Port Orchid, Wash., Lydia Poulin of Berlin N.H., Angie Poulin of Berlin, N.H., Lilly Harriman of Berlin, N.H., and partner, Russ Gray of Gorham, N.H.; her brother, Jerry Rouleau and wife Cathy of Milan, N.H.; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She was predeceased by her father, Johnny Rouleau Sr, her mother, Betty Rouleau (Bergeron), her "dad", Jerry Rouleau Sr., her brother, John Rouleau, grandparents, aunts and uncles.
There will be no services held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann Lauzon's honor to the American Cancer Society.
