Obituary Andre J. Gauthier

Andre Joseph (Joe) Gauthier, 92, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Berlin after a period of failing health.
He was born on Dec. 10, 1929, in St. Felix, Quebec, Canada, the son of the late Omer D. and Alice (Dubois) Gauthier.
For many years, Andre was employed by the local mill, first for Brown Company, then James River, and retired under Crown Vantage. He served in the United States Army during the Korean era.
He was a member of St. Joseph Church, Good Shepherd Parish, the former St. Anne Bowling League, the former Men’s City Softball League, and VFW Post No. 2520 in Berlin.
He served on the VFW Honor Guard for many years and frequently assisted the Bryant Funeral Homes and Fleury-Patry Funeral Homes as a pallbearer.
Andre was well known for his extensive collection of over 2,000 coffee mugs which has been featured in local media.
Members of the family include his wife Monique (Dubois) Gauthier of Berlin; children Anne Marie Gauthier and husband Frank Gray of Middleton, N.H., Michael Gauthier and girlfriend Jeanne Phillips of Conway, S.C., Denis Gauthier and wife Monique of Nottingham, N.H. and Joanne Gauthier of Middleton; five grandchildren: Christopher Gauthier of Middlefield, Mass., Andrea Madden of Norwich, Conn., Michelle Walsh and husband Seamus of Danbury, Conn., Jordan Gauthier and wife Amy of Durham, N.H. and Spenser Gauthier and wife Erin of Berlin; seven great-grandchildren: Hayden, Jarod, Brigitte, Liam, Landon, Quinn and Keira; sisters Alice Shields of Haines City, Fla., Jacqueline Chapman of Chandler, Ariz., and Evelina (Nina) Gauthier of St. Petersburg, Fla.
He was predeceased by all of his brothers, Gerard, Lawrence, Daniel, Fernand, Victor and Leonard, and by his sisters Marguerite Burns, Dorothy (Dot) Belanger, Marie Rose Cote and Jeanette Treamer.
A Mass and celebration of life will occur at a later date and interment will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Donations in his memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org/manh) or White Mountain VFW Post 2520, 1107 Main St., Berlin, NH 03570. Arrangements are in the care of the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, Berlin. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net
