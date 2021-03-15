Obituary: Amy Lynn Memolo

Amy Lynn Memolo, 35, of Rochester, N.H., and formerly of Gorham, N.H., passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday, March 8, 2021.
Amy was born in Berlin, N.H., on May 15, 1985, the daughter of Louis T. and Lorraine B. (Fortier) Memolo.
A graduate of Gorham High School, class of 2004, she attended White Mountains Community College where she enjoyed taking many classes in the culinary arts. An avid Patriots fan, she enjoyed family trips to Florida, and boating with her parents, her kids and Travis on Lake Winnipesaukee. She was a very proud mother to her two sweet boys.
She is survived by her mother Lorraine Memolo of Gorham; her two sons Carter McManus and Cian McManus both of Rochester; an uncle Don Fortier and wife Susan of The Villages, Fla.; an aunt Faye Memolo and her partner Nancy Phillips of Savannah, Ga.; her cousins Steven Fortier and wife Lauren and Scott Fortier; and the father of her children Travis McManus.
She was predeceased by her father Louis Memolo on July 16, 2020, a brother Jonathan Memolo on Sept. 27, 2004, maternal grandparents Leo and Doris Fortier, and her paternal grandparents, Fio and Millie Memolo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 1p.m., at Holy Family Parish, Church Street, Gorham, N.H., with interment following at the Holy Family Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Donations in her memory may be made to Marie Rivier Food Pantry or Salve Regina Academy, c/o: 151 Emery Street, Berlin, NH 03570. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Home, Gorham. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
